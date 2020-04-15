A driver used his pickup truck to help bring an erratically driven car to a stop near Vernon Tuesday afternoon.
Police say they received several reports about a Kia Sorento being driven erratically and colliding with centre barricades on Highway 97 as it headed north toward Vernon about 5:40 p.m..
When the vehicle had slowed down to about 5 km/h, the pickup driver used his truck to box the car in.
“Seeing that the car was not going to stop, one witness used their pickup truck to box in the car against the barricade to prevent it from going any further.” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, “Fortunately, the car was going slow by this point and the truck was able to stop the vehicle without any injury to themselves, the other driver or any member of the public. It was definitely a risky manoeuvre, and not one that police would recommend, but we are grateful it worked out.”
The man was slipping in and out of consciousness when police arrived on scene. He was given Narcan for an apparent drug overdose.
A 37-year-old Lake Country man was transported to hospital.
Police continue to investigate and ask witnesses to call Const. Gunn at 250-545-7171.