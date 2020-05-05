The Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong, first held 121 years ago, will not have a 2020 edition.
The popular celebration of agriculture, worth an estimated $6.2 million to the North Okanagan's economy, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's an unfortunate decision but really the only one we could make," IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson said Tuesday.
Bans on festivals and large gatherings are in place in B.C. at least until the end of August, Paulson said fair managers were advised by public health officials.
Although the fair normally takes place in early September, it was decided it would be too risky to proceed with plans for the event given the likelihood the restriction on festivals and large gatherings might be extended into the fall.
The decision to cancel this year's event was made by the fair's board of directors at a meeting on Monday.
"Public health must and always will come first," says a notice posted on the fair's website.
Notice of cancellation is now being communicated to fair sponsors, partners, vendors, and exhibitors. "We'll sit out this year but come back again in 2021," Paulson said.
Along with many livestock displays, the fair features a midway, rodeo, and parade. About 150 people are normally hired for short-term jobs associated with the fair, Paulson said.
More than 150,000 people have attended recent editions of the fair.