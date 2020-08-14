One of the volunteers who was key during the Okanagan Mountain Park Wildfire is reiterating the wise words of Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Longtime emergency services Beryl Itani, who was the Emergency Support Services Director for the Regional District of Central Okanagan during the devastating 2003 wildfire, offered her sage advice for the current pandemic, giving a nod to the provincial health officer.
“We’d never experienced anything like the 2003 fire before, and you can’t really prepare for it,” Itani said.
“I was asked a lot of times how I managed to keep it all together. My answer was always that I went home to my own bed every night and 30,000 of my friends didn’t. During these difficult times, I would suggest the words of Dr. Henry, ‘Be Kind. Be Calm. Be Safe.’”
Prolonged stress can affect the way the brain processes and stores memories.
Okanagan Clinical Trials has seen increased demand for free, comprehensive cognitive assessments through its Memory Clinic since the pandemic started.
“People are expressing concerns about their memory in record numbers,” said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.
“We want anyone that has noticed a change in their ability to focus and retain information or who is concerned about memory loss to contact us and schedule a memory test.”
Itani is among those who did an assessment. She found that her experience was educational and entertaining.
“I am pleased with my score. The whole experience was easy and fun, not scary or stressful,” Itani reported. “I am quite happy to come back in a year to get another assessment and would absolutely recommend it to my friends.”
For more info, visit okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.