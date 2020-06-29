Highway 33 to be paved
Paving will begin this week on portions of Highway 33 and Big White Road.
A 39.5-kilometre section of Highway 33 from the Carmi Creek Bridge near Beaverdell to Big White Road will be paved, along with four km of Big White Road.
Concrete roadside barriers on Highway 33 will also be replaced.
Emil Anderson Construction won the $6.5-million contract.
Delays, speed zones and and single-lane alternating traffic can be expected.
Builders win provincial awards
Three local builders won awards Friday at the Canadian Home Builders Association of BC's annual Georgie Awards.
Bellamy Homes won the best custom home valued between $500,000 and $899,999 for its Piccolo Grande project in Kelowna.
Pars Custom Homes won best custom home valued between $900,000 and $1,299,999 for Lua Nova in Kelowna.
Bellamy also won for best outdoor living space — new or renovation for Eagle's View in Kelowna.
The awards ceremony was held online.
Help for women tech entrepreneurs
Women entrepreneurs in the high-tech sector can sign up for a three-month pilot project that's designed to help boost their business.
W Venture, in association with the University of Victoria and Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council, is launching the program in Victoria and the Okanagan.
Waterloo’s Communitech and Kelowna’s PurposeFive are also involved in designing the program’s curriculum.
Entrepreneurs will get hands-on help from curated mentors and subject-matter experts while connecting with peers around the province.
The program starts in September, but applications must be in by July 31.
The program will be delivered remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We set out to co-create something that was truly collaborative and supported the unique needs of female entrepreneurs,” said program manager Shelley Voyer.
For more information about W Venture and to apply, visit wventure.ca.
Mounties gas out suspect
North Okanagan Mounties had to use tear gas to get a wanted man to leave an apartment in Enderby Saturday night.
Just after 9 p.m., police received a report an unwanted man had entered an apartment building in the 700 block of Cliff Avenue.
The man, who had a warrant for his arrest and is well known to police, was allegedly hiding in a particular unit and failed to respond to police commands to surrender, police said in a news release.
“Given the suspect's known criminal history, police evacuated the apartment building to the best of their ability while they awaited the arrival of the Police Service Dog and the Emergency Response Team,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “After the arrival of both teams, numerous attempts were made using de-escalation techniques to have the male surrender peacefully, however were unsuccessful. The Emergency Response Team then made entry to the unit using multiple distraction devices."
Alex Boucher, 36, was taken into custody without injury on his outstanding warrant. He was later released by the court.
Cops for Kids change up annual ride
The 20th annual Cops for Kids bike ride through the B.C. Southern Interior will look different this year due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, but it's still going ahead.
Instead of 30 cyclists riding throughout the Southern Interior, each leg of the 10-day event will be ridden by local riders. The remainder of the team will continue to ride 100 kilometres a day in their home communities.
Instead of gatherings in each community as the riders arrive, opportunities will be set up in each of the 26 communities on the route to cheer on the riders.
Riders will raise a minimum of $2,500 each through the summer.
People are invited to join the event by signing of the Cops for Kids Virtual Ride. Riders can sign up to ride 50, 100 or 1,000 km on their own between now and September. Riders who complete their cycling goal, and raise a minimum of $500 will receive a 20th anniversary Cops for Kids jersey.
To register for the virtual ride or to make a donation to one of the riders, visit copsforkids.org.