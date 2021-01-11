Two people have died in the Interior Health region from
COVID-19.
Interior Health reports one death each at Heritage Square in Vernon and McKinney Place in Oliver over the weekend.
“We are sad to report that over the weekend we had two more COVID-related deaths connected to long-term care,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown in a statement. “Unfortunately, this brings the total number of people who have succumbed to COVID-19 to 40 and our condolences go to their loved ones and caregivers.
“We continue to see COVID-19 in communities all across Interior Health and everyone needs to remain vigilant in following precautions to minimize the spread of this virus.”
IH is monitoring 10 outbreaks in the region, most at seniors homes.
Mountainview Village in Kelowna currently has 16 cases of COVID-19 — eight residents and eight staff. Two people have died.
Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 COVID cases — 37 residents and five staff. Two people have died.
Noric House in Vernon has had 32 cases — 24 residents and eight staff.
Creekside Landing in Vernon has had 15 cases — 10 residents and five staff.
Across the province, 430 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between Sunday and Monday. There are now 5,232 active cases in B.C. There have been 58,107 cases since the pandemic began.
A total of 362 people are hospitalized, with 72 in critical care.
Confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic total 1,010 while 50,529 people have recovered.
Interior Health has had 4,704 cases since the start of the pandemic and reported 81 new cases on Monday, with 36 people hospitalized and nine in critical care.