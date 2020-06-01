A part of the Mission Creek Greenway in East Kelowna has been closed due to high water levels in the creek.
”The Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road South entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park to the Smoothing Stones bridge, a distance of approximately 1.7-kilometres," said regional district spokesman Bruce Smith in a news release.
“All other sections of the Greenway recreational trail are still open although the underpasses at the Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges remain closed," he said.