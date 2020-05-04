The city's municipal tax hike for 2020 has been reduced from 4.1 per cent to two per cent.
Council approved the reduction Monday saying the measure would provide some financial relief to people whose finances have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average Kelowna homeowner will still be expected to pay $2,115 in municipal taxes this year. That's up $43 from 2019, but is $44 less than they would have paid with the previously-planned 4.1 per cent increase.
"We obviously have no doubt that this is a difficult time for our residents and businesses in our community," Mayor Colin Basran said. "And we, like everyone else, need to adapt to the new environment that we've found ourselves in."
But despite the ongoing pandemic, which has shuttered many businesses and caused thousands of Kelowna residents to lose their jobs, Basran said it was essential that many city services and programs continue as planned.
"We need to recognize that a zero per cent budget (increase) would not be consistent with our principles and strategies," Basran said.
The budget approved by council does not include the layoff of any of the city's 963 full-time employees.
"More than ever, now is the time for carefully considered decisions that reflect a stable approach to provide our residents with the services they rely on us for, every single day," Basran said.
People will be counting on the City of Kelowna to lead in the economic recovery, Basran said, and municipal spending will help in that regard.
"We are being counted on to help stimulate the economy through our own capital projects and contracted services," he said.
To reduce the tax hike from 4.1 to two per cent, some capital projects, such as a rebuilding of the KLO Road bridge over Mission Creek, have been deferred. About 100 part-time, seasonal, and contract workers have also been laid off, and the city is not currently moving ahead with hiring for some job vacancies.
Councillors said staff had struck what they described as a good balance between trimming municipal costs and offering taxpayers some relief.
"I do understand that there are some challenges for some of our taxpayers and they do expect us to pull in our spending where we can," said Coun. Gail Given.
"We've reduced some of the expenditures as I think the public is expecting us to do and wanting us to do," said Coun. Luke Stack.
"I think we've done the best we could do," Coun. Charlie Hodge said of efforts to reduce the tax increase from 4.1 per cent to two per cent.
In the months ahead, Coun. Maxine De Hart said, city spending will be a "huge economic driver" that helps with the recovery.
"We are the leaders," De Hart said. "If we stay the course, even with the decrease in the (tax hike), I know we can continue to give full value to the citizens."
Coun. Brad Sieben was the only one to vote against reducing the tax hike from 4.1 per cent to two per cent. "I think this (reduction) goes beyond where it should," Sieben said.
Sieben said the spending cuts were too deep and would negatively affect the city's attempts to improve its municipal infrastructure.