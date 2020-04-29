Schools in the Central Okanagan are now being opened up to the children of grocery store employees, truckers, and warehouse workers.
While schools remained closed to most of the district's 22,500 students, those children and young teens whose parents have jobs that are declared essential can attend classes.
The children of police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and other so-called Tier 1 health care workers were the first to return. About 550 such students were admitted in early April.
"We are (now also) supporting students of Tier 2 essential service workers with onsite learning services. This began for some last week and more are being supported weekly," Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal wrote in an email to The Daily Courier.
About 600 Tier 2 essential service workers in the Kelowna area earlier this month expressed an interest in having their children return to classes.
There is currently no date for the full re-opening of schools to all students. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week that while she expected "some" B.C. students would get back to class before the end of June she didn't believe there would be a "larger scale" return of students before September.
Under the government's definitions, examples of Tier 2 essential service employees are grocery store workers, warehouse employees, truckers and others who support key supply chain functions, along with social workers, welfare workers, and those who work for utilities.
Kaardal says many B.C. school districts are providing in-class instruction for the elementary and middle school students whose parents work in essential services.
In general, essential services are defined by the government as those that are "considered critical to preserving life, health, and societal functioning."
Kelowna-area schools have also been opened to about 65 "vulnerable and at-risk" students, regardless of their parent's employment, Kaardal said.