B.C.’s minister of health has a message for people who gather in large groups against provincial orders, such as a group of high school graduates and their family members in Kelowna last week.
“I think it’s important to remember that those you’re most likely to transmit COVD-19 to, if you are stricken with the virus, are the people that you love, the people you know,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.
Hundreds of people, celebrating grads from Mount Boucherie Secondary School, gathered last Friday afternoon at Waterfront Park for a traditional walk. The school itself said it was not involved in organizing the event, which went against a provincial health order issued in May prohibiting gatherings of more than 50 people, indoors or outdoors.
The health minister and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry both weighed in on the event after being asked about it by The Daily Courier during Monday’s provincial COVID-19 briefing.
Dix said there are not many orders in place, but the ones in effect are clear in their demands. And overwhelmingly throughout the province, people have been following the orders, said Dix.
“I’m proud of British Columbians for doing it – such that when there are cases where people sometimes don’t follow them, they really stand out.”
Henry said the province’s approach has so far been to explain to people what they need to do and why, and relying on them to do the right thing. Though the B.C. approach has been one of education, and not enforcement, there still have been times when people need firm reminding.
“It is a rule and bylaw officers, RCMP, have been involved in some parts around the province reminding people of these rules, and encouraging them to move along or to split up into smaller groups in different areas,” she said.
Henry said we need to focus on how to do it in a way that celebrates the milestones, but does it safely.
“I would continue to encourage people to have these celebrations,” she said.
“We’ve seen many great ways, innovative ways, that we can celebrate our young people when they’re going through these transitions.”
The 50-person cap is there for a reason; it’s a manageable number, she said, adding people can choose to have several smaller groups instead of one large group.
Henry reinforced the orders are not just to be punitive, but to protect people.
The virus spreads in close contact, particularly indoors, she said.
“It’s about protecting our communities, our families and our loved ones,” she said.
There have been 32 new cases in B.C. over the past three days, for a total of 2,822 cases in the province. There have been 198 cases in the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic.
A new record number of new cases around the world means the virus is still very active.
“We know that when the virus is anywhere, the risk is everywhere,” said Henry.
Still, she said Phase 3 of easing restriction is anticipated to begin soon, opening up new activities. Premier John Horgan is expected to share more about that this week.
“Some towns and regions who rely on tourism are really eager to welcome people – B.C. visitors especially,” said Henry. Other communities may not be ready to welcome people this summer, she added.
“Respectful travel means maintaining our safe social interactions, planning ahead, and being prepared.”
Henry said B.C. won’t be turning people away from other provinces.
“We’ve never had travel restrictions on people coming from other parts of Canada,” she said. “We will welcome our family and friends from across the country.”
There’s been a lot of work done across the country and the pandemic has been well managed throughout the province.
Henry also expressed the need to be extra vigilant about fire when outdoors, citing a wildfire in Quebec recently started by a campfire.
“The burden of COVID, this pandemic, is enough for all of us. So be extra vigilant when you’re enjoying the outdoors,” said Henry.