By Daily Courier Staff
Rookie MLA Renee Merrifield has been assigned a high-profile critic’s role by BC Liberal Leader Shirley Bond.
With the COVID-19 pandemic heating up again, Merrifield, MLA for Kelowna-Mission, has been named the party’s health critic.
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick held that role before the Oct. 24 election. He was often praised by Health Minister Adrian Dix for his help during the pandemic.
Letnick has been named assistant deputy speaker of the Legislature, which means he’ll preside over sittings when the speaker and deputy speaker are away.
Ben Stewart, four-term MLA for Kelowna-Westside, has been named the Liberals’ housing critic. Dan Ashton, whose Penticton riding includes Peachland, is the critic for municipal affairs.
“Our caucus represents people from all across the province and we will ensure that their voices are heard in B.C.,” Bond, said in a news release. “It is essential that the government’s approach to COVID-19, from a health and economic perspective, is transparent and effective so that all British Columbians can have confidence in the future of our province.”
Merrifield’s first task was to respond to a report Monday on racism in B.C.’s health-care system.
In a Liberal party news release, she is quoted as saying: “The picture of racism and discrimination painted in the report by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond breaks my heart and makes it clear we all have so much more work to
do.
“When entering a health-care facility, no one should feel shunned or made to feel they are being a burden — they need to focus on getting better.
“And now, this report clearly shows that it’s time for health officials and government to make the system better.”