People who attended a party at a downtown Kelowna hotel in the early hours of Labour Day may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The party at Hotel Zed on Abbott Street took place Sept. 7 between midnight and 3:30 a.m., Interior Health said Friday.
Party-goers assembled in common areas of the hotel and on a balcony, IH said.
“Interior Health is working closely with Hotel Zed, but individuals who attended this party may not have been registered guests,” the IH release said.
Anyone who was at this party should self-monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to show signs of the disease.
Testing is recommended for anyone who has a fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell.