A Kelowna tech entrepreneur is endorsing the Green Party candidate in Kelowna-Mission.
Dave Krysko, one of the founders of Club Penguin and now a clean-tech entrepreneur, developer and philanthropist, says Amanda Poon is the best candidate in the Oct. 24 election.
“If ever there was a time to pivot, now is the time,” said Krysko in a local Green campaign press release. “We have the opportunity to rebuild the society we want right now; one that is based on clean energy and ethical business. The Greens are emphasizing the role that small businesses play in supporting the functioning of our communities.”
Poon is running against BC Liberal Renee Merrifield and the NDP’s Krystal Smith.
Poon and her fellow local Green candidates — John Janmaat in Kelowna-Lake Country and Peter Truck in Kelowna West — will host a meet-the-candidates event Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Knox Mountain Park.