The driver of a grey sedan seems to have a great dislike of Kelowna bus stops.
Thirty-seven transit shelters have sustained vehicle damage in the past few weeks, 10 of them being vandalized in just one night.
"We have been working to clean up damaged transit shelters and estimate damages at approximately $50,000," City of Kelowna spokesman Tom Wilson said in an email on Monday.
Ten transit shelters along Lakeshore Road, Gordon Drive, and Springfield Road were damaged the night of Dec. 15. That destructive spree followed damage to 27 other shelters in the weeks previously.
"We believe a grey sedan-style car may be involved in at least some of these incidents," Kelowna RCMP Const. Jason Hammer said in a Monday release.
"The damage seems to be happening primarily extremely late at night," Hammer said. "We are in the process of reviewing surveillance video from the areas, and we are appealing to any witnesses to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-762-3300 or provide the information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
In 2017, there were 597 bus stops in Kelowna. In 2018, the city received funding from B.C. Transit to upgrade many of the stops to include partial glass enclosures to better protect waiting passengers from the elements.