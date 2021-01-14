Indigenous territorial acknowledgements made at the start of public meetings are much more than just words, a Westbank First Nation councillor says.
During Thursday's meeting of the Central Okanagan regional district board, Coble referred to a decision this week by Surrey city councillors not to begin their proceedings with such an acknowledgement.
"I'm very grateful that we do such an acknowledgement here," Coble, a non-voting member of the board, told his colleagues.
"It is meaningful," he said. "It shows great unity across not just our regional district, but also in our personal relationships."
At the outset of every regional district meeting, board chair Gail Given reads a statement acknowledging "this meeting is being held on the traditional territory of the syilx/Okanagan peoples".
It's similar in wording to acknowledgements also made at the beginning of meetings conducted by the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, and the town of Peachland.
Next Tuesday, for the first time, the town of Lake Country will begin one of its meetings with such an acknowledgement.
To be read by Mayor James Baker, it states: "We acknowledge that we are conducting our business today on the unceded territory of the syilx (Okanagan) peoples. As a council, we recognize the importance of doing our best to build respectful relationships that contribute to stewarding the land and waters in the community with integrity and consideration for future generations".
Such acknowledgements grew out of recommendations made by the 2015 federal Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which examined the history and effects of the residential schools system.
This week, Surrey city councillors voted 5-4 not to introduce such an acknowledgement at the beginning of their proceedings. Mayor Doug McCallum argued Surrey city officials already do enough by making land acknowledgements at other city events, CTV reported.
"I"m not going to support (the motion) not because I don't think it's right, but because I think we're doing an excellent job already," McCallum said during the meeting.