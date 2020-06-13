BEE-UTIFUL FARMING 11 GARY NYLANDER/Special to the Daily Courier — Apiculturist, Jennifer Krezan of Hiveology takes a break after inspecting beehives on Wednesday. Thousands of honey bees live in each of the hive boxes in which they tenderly take care of the queen bee. The honey bees play an important part in pollinating fruit trees and other plants for local farmers. By the end of July, Jennifer and her team will harvest honey.