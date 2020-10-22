One of the earliest-ever ice wine harvests could occur across the Okanagan this Saturday.
Overnight lows of between minus 9C and minus 11C are forecast, below the minus 8 C condition in which the frozen grapes are picked.
"There's the potential for the harvest; it's something we're keeping an eye on," Michael Alexander, the winemaker at Summerhill Pyramid Winery on Chute Lake Road, said Thursday.
"The concern isn't so much the overnight low, but how warm it gets during the day," Alexander said.
"Generally, we like the daytime high to be a few degrees below zero, so the grapes are really frozen when the temperature gets down to minus 8 C," Alexander said.
A mid-fall Arctic outflow will hit the Valley this weekend with highs only reaching zero on Saturday, and minus 1 C on Sunday. The overnight low for Saturday in the Central and South Okanagan, where most of the Valley's wineries are located, will be minus 9 C.
"If we do get out there this weekend, I think it would be the earliest-ever ice wine harvest that we've had," Alexander said. Summerhill has set aside about six acres of grapes for ice wine, and expects to produce about 20-25 tonnes this year.
Temperatures don't usually reach minus 8 C in the Okanagan until late November or December, and some years the deep freeze doesn't come until early February.
Grapes intended for icewine production must be harvested at exactly minus 8 C for the right combination of sugars and flavours.
For icewine, grapes are harvest when the water in the berries, but not the sugars, has frozen. The process yields a small amount of extremely sweet juice, with the resulting bottles of icewine selling for much more than most other wines.
Making icewines can be risky for wineries, however, because the longer the grapes are left in the vineyards, the more chance there is of them drying out or being eaten by birds.
Last year, 20 Okanagan wineries made icewine, bringing in more than 460 tonnes of grapes on 124 acres, according to the B.C. Wine Authority.