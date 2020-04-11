Any passenger who is blocked from boarding a plane at Kelowna airport faces a minimum 14-day ban on air travel.
All passengers have to answer a series of questions about their health, and security screeners will be looking for “visible signs of illness” among people passing through the checkpoints, airport director Sam Samaddar said.
“If a passenger is observed to be ill when they are going through security screening, they will be asked to leave the checkpoint and return to their airline check-in counter for further assessment,” Samaddar said in a news release.
“If you are denied boarding, it will remain in effect for 14 days or until a medical note is provided that confirms the traveller’s symptoms are not related to COVID-19,” Samaddar says.
Airports remain open because they are deemed to be essential services. But with people strongly urged not to make any unnecessary trips, passenger traffic has plunged.
Air Canada has reduced its seat capacity by 85 to 90%. WestJet has also slashed its domestic network and and cancelled all transatlantic and U.S. routes until at least May 4.
At Kelowna’s airport, there is only one daily Air Canada flight, to Vancouver. There are eight daily WestJet flights to Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
The last international flight, to Seattle, was on Thursday.