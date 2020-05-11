The speed at which B.C.'s economy re-starts will depend on careful and deliberate decisions made by business owners, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
She urged caution as the economy opens up again after nearly two-months of public health orders that directly shuttered thousands of businesses while creating a cascading effect of closures across many sectors.
"As we look ahead to the re-start of our province in the coming days, we want to move slowly and thoughtfully," Henry said Monday during the province's daily COVID-19 update.
"Being patient and calm must be top of mind right now," she said. "I think it is important for all of us to not feel rushed, to make sure that we're doing what's best for our families , our communities, our business."
"A steady stream will be far more successful than a rushing river that can damage things in its path," she said. "COVID-19 has not gone away. It is still a risk to us.
"When and if you re-open your business, do what is right for your business, to protect yourself, your employees, and your customers," she said.
Only 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. between Saturday and Monday morning, the lowest two-day total in more than two months.
A total of 2,353 people have tested positive for the disease, and 1,719 of them have now fully recovered.
There are still 634 active cases, but only 66 people are being treated in hospital, down from a peak of 149 in early April.
Nevertheless, Health Minister Adrian Dix urged British Columbians not to believe the threat has passed, and not to make plans to travel during the coming Victoria Day long weekend.
"The best place to be in B.C. is where you live," Dix said. "Let's make that the cornerstone of a spectacular B.C. long weekend. Stay local, stay apart, stay safe."