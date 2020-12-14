Repairs to trestles on the popular Kettle Valley Rail Trail are among the Kelowna projects to receive new funding from the province.
The government announced Monday that $16.7 million will be directed to 45 initiatives that encourage "active transportation", rather than motorized transport, around B.C. The money comes from a fund designed to promote recovery from the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"From the onset of the pandemic, people have naturally been more interested in using active transportation to safely move around and stay connected to their community," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a release.
Examples of the funded projects include construction of multi-use pathways, new sidewalks, better lighting along pedestrian corridors, and widening of highway shoulders for use by cyclists and pedestrians.
The Thompson-Okanagan region will receive $1.3 million in funding. The KVR project includes repairs for trails and trestles, and replacement of decking and handrails.
Two other Kelowna-area projects are improvements to six kilometres of shoulders on Highway 33, and upgrades to a cycling and pedestrian corridor near the Kelowna airport.