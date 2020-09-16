Convicted murderer Tejwant Danjou was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the B.C. Prosecution Service says.
Danjou killed his wife Rama Gauravarapu in July 2018 when the couple, from the Lower Mainland, were on holiday in the Okanagan.
Danjou bludgeoned his common-law wife to death with a wine bottle, causing 52 separate injuries to her body.
In court proceedings Monday, Justice Alison Beames of the B.C. Supreme Court also gave Danjou a 10-year-ban on owning firearms after his release from prison, the B.C. Prosecution Service says.
During the trial, court heart Danjou admitted causing his wife’s death but said he had not intended to kill her. His defence lawyer, Donna Turko, asked for a manslaughter conviction.
But Crown lawyers Simone McCallum and Michael Lefubure won the second-degree murder conviction saying Danjou had deliberately and savagely attacked his wife, knowing her injuries would be life-threatening, and then leaving her to die in a West Kelowna motel room.
The Crown had asked for a sentence of between 13-14 years before parole. The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is 10 years’ imprisonment before the possibility of parole.