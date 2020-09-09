Uber wants to come to the Okanagan.
The company whose name is synonymous with ride-hailing services says it has applied to the Passenger Transportation Board to operate in all regions of the province.
The intent is to launch in Kelowna before the end of the year.
"There has been significant interest in ridesharing services in Victoria and Kelowna, with approximately 100,000 people opening the Uber app over the last year," the company said in a news release.
It's urging potential drivers to get their Class 1, 2 or 4 licence now and sign up at drive.uber.com.
The press release includes a quote from Mayor Colin Basran, praising Uber's impending arrival.
Uber expects approval to take about three months.
Lucky To Go and KABU have already launched ride-sharing services in Kelowna.