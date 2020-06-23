An investigation into RCMP actions in Lake Country has determined no wrongdoing during a wellness check earlier this month.
In fact, officers involved saved the man’s life.
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC concluded its investigation, releasing its findings this week.
“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the man’s injuries were not the result of police actions,” said the IIO in a statement.
“In fact, the intervention and medical assistance provided by officers on the scene saved the man’s life. Their efforts are to be commended.”
At about 1 a.m. on June 3, officers responded to a request for a wellness check for a man.
Police found the man at his home suffering from self-inflicted injuries. While attempting to engage him in conversation, he harmed himself with a weapon and sustained life-threatening injuries, said the IIO. Officers restrained him and immediately began first aid. Paramedics, who had been waiting nearby, helped in the first-aid efforts and rushed him to hospital.
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.