A passenger in a four-door pickup truck tried to grab an 11-year-old boy's backpack Friday afternoon, police said.
The alleged incident happened about 3:45 p.m. as the boy was crossing the intersection of Monterey and Springfield roads.
A passenger in a rear seat reached out and grabbed the backpack, pulling the boy toward the truck. The boy got away with his backpack.
Police say there appeared to have been three people in the truck.
The suspect was approximately 60 years of age, wearing a red bandana and has a white goatee.
"At this time we don't know the motivation or intention behind this incident," said Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. "The victim was extremely frightened by the events and we are appealing to the occupants of the vehicle, or anyone with information to come forward immediately and speak with us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477