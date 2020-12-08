Property owners in West Kelowna are looking at a 4.7% tax hike in 2021 and increases totalling 18% in the subsequent four years.
City administrator Paul Gipps and other top bureaucrats will outline the 2021-2025 financial plan at a council meeting on Thursday.
Council will be asked to provide "feedback on the proposed revenues and expenditures", Gipps writes in a report to council.
The city plans to increase municipal spending by more than 30% in the four years covered by the document.
About seven percent of the projected revenues will come from the owners of properties that are not yet built. So the tax hike for current West Kelowna property owners is more than 23% over the coming four years.
Between next year and 2021, the city's total tax haul from property owners is planned to rise from $36.5 million to more than $46 million.
In addition to next year's tax demand, the city will collect more than $40 million in other revenues through parcel taxes, fees, and government grants.
For 2020, the city scaled back a previously-planned tax hike of 4.8% to 2.8% in recognition of the financial hardships being experienced by families and businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The projected municipal tax increase of 4.75 per cent for next year is three times the current inflation rate of 1.6%.