Thousands of surgical procedures are going ahead at B.C. hospitals despite a vast emptying of beds for a surge of COVID-19 patients that has not yet materialized.
Just under 14,000 scheduled procedures were cancelled between March 16 and April 19, but 12,000 procedures were completed, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.
Those people who had operations and other procedures cancelled as the health care system geared up to battle COVID-19 will be re-booked at hospitals as soon as possible, Dix said.
"You are not forgotten. You are the centre of what we are doing," Dix said. "We have been planning for a resumption of surgeries ever since elective surgeries were cancelled.
"I want everybody to know, who is waiting for surgery, that they are in our hearts, and in our thoughts, and, most importantly, in the work that's being done in health authorities across B.C.," Dix said.
There are more than 4,400 empty beds in B.C. hospitals, as a result of early discharge of patients and cancellation of non-urgent surgeries. But as of Wednesday, there were just 103 people being treated for COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals, 46 of them in intensive or critical care units.
Seventy-one new cases of the disease have been confirmed, bringing the total number of British Columbians who've tested positive to 1,795. Of those, 153 are in the region served by Interior Health.
A total of 1,079 people have fully recovered from COVID-19. Most people who test positive recover at home without needing hospitalization.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she agreed with other health experts that there's the potential for a second, more virulent outbreak of COVID-19 this fall.
"We've managed to control this (outbreak) fairly well right now, but we're starting to see community outbreaks and we need to get on those right away," she said.
"It's so important for us to try and get this as down to zero as much as we can now," she said. "Yes, there is very much the potential of a surge come the fall, and that's one of the things that we are working very hard to have in place, the surveillance that we need, the testing that we need, the contact tracing in our communities that we need.
"We need to do everything we can now to try and stamp it out as much as possible, so that we at least have a fighting chance when we're going into the fall," she said.