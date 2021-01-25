New cases of COVID-19 have declined every week so far this month in the Okanagan.
Updated data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows 173 Valley residents tested positive for the disease between Jan. 15-21.
That was down from 222 the week before, and 303 in the first week of January.
New weekly infections in the Okanagan have been trending down from the peak of 597 recorded in late November and early December.
But the transmission rates in the nearby Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, centred around Kamloops, are treading in the opposite direction, from 81 new infections in the last week of December to 336 between Jan. 15-21.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the latest statistics on COVID-19 infections, covering the period from last Friday through to today, this afternoon at 3 p.m.
The most recent COVID-19 situation report, released last Friday, said there were 36% fewer new cases province-wide in the second week of January compared to early December.
"Provincially, in recent weeks, incidence decreased in all age groups, being highest in adults 20-29 years old (94 per 100,000 population) and lowest in 70-79 years old (24 per 100,000 population)," the report states.
The first COVID-19 case in Canada was detected one year ago today. Since then and up until Jan. 16, just under 62,000 British Columbians had tested positive for COVID-19, and there had been 1,075 fatalities.
One-third of those who died were over 90, and almost three-quarters were over 80. Nobody under 30 has died of COVID-19 in B.C.
Three per cent of all deaths have been of people aged 59 or younger, though this age group accounts for three-quarters of all British Columbians.