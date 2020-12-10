A $4.7 million renovation of Kelowna City Hall could be scaled back to reduce the 4.3% tax demand associated with the 2021 municipal budget.
Council voted 6-3 Friday to further review the project and possibly drop a $536,000 taxpayer-funded component.
"It's a tough budget and we are going to have to make some decisions about where we can possibly pare it back a bit," Coun. Charlie Hodge said.
Other councillors said removing the taxpayer-funded element for now and using only reserves would still allow for most of the renovation work to be completed next year.
And Coun. Maxine DeHart noted many city employees, like workers elsewhere, have worked from home during the pandemic and she wondered if there would be a need for as many workstations in City Hall as previously foreseen.
But city staff said it was financially prudent to go ahead with the full project as tenders for commercial and institutional renovations are currently coming in at about 30 per cent below estimates.
"This is the right time to get the very best bang for the taxpayer dollar," said Coun. Gail Given.
Moving some municipal workers back to City Hall would also save leasing costs associated with the city's on-going rental of privately-owned premises elsewhere, council heard. It's also important, city officials told councillors, that municipal employees work in "equitable space".
Mayor Colin Basran accused those who wanted to scale back the City Hall renovation of mainly wanting to be seen as taking action to reduce the planned tax hike of 4.7%.
That was a characterization of motive that was rejected by Hodge. "I'm not doing this to be seen to be making a sacrifice," Hodge told Basran.
Coun. Brad Sieben was the one who proposed a motion to consider later today scaling back the City Hall renovation. Voting in support of his motion were Hodge and DeHart, along with councillors Mohini Singh, Loyal Wooldridge, and Luke Stack.
Voting to continue with the full $4.7 million renovation of City Hall were Basran, and councillors Ryan Donn and Gail Given.