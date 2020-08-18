Kelowna set a new heat record Monday.
The mercury hit a new all-time high for Aug. 17 of 38.4 C, melting the old record of 36.1 C set in 1967.
Environment Canada said a total of six records were set Monday, including in Penticton (37.4 C) and Summerland (38.3 C) – both previous records were set in 1917.
On Sunday, 13 heat records were set in B.C., as the Southern Interior fried under a heat warning. That heat warning broke Tuesday, as the daytime high dropped below 35 C.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny and 32 C, while Thursday and Friday are forecast to bring rain.
As temperatures lower, meteorologists warn that lightning was possible – a danger as the dry, hot weather has been making conditions dangerous.