Whichever party forms government after the Oct. 24 provincial election should boost funding for affordable housing, public transit, and drug treatment, B.C. mayors say.
Thirteen mayors joined a Zoom meeting Wednesday to outline what they said were top municipal priorities that needed more cash and consideration from the government.
"Too many of our vulnerable neighbours are looking for a path out of homelessness and people that identify as Indigenous are continually disproportionately represented in homeless counts," Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said.
"There is not enough housing in our communities that is affordable for the people who live and work in them," Basran said. "This situation is also causing economic fallout for business in terms of recruitment and retention of workers, thereby reducing the overall productivity of B.C.'s economy."
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said more money was needed for mental health programs, substance abuse treatment initiatives given the ongoing pandemic.
"These crises existed before COVID-19, but have been exacerbated by a toxic drug supply, the increased level of pandemic-related homelessness and encampments, and increasing stigma and anger from some members of our communities," Stewart said.
"Our businesses - which are already struggling from the economic impacts of COVID-19 - are facing increased break-ins and other challenges, as a result of higher rates of social disorder and unpredictable, sometimes violent behaviour from people in crisis," Stewart said.
The group calls itself the B.C. Urban Mayors Caucus as they represent the province's 13 largest cities.
Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said more provincial funding was necessary for public transit because ridership has plunged 50 per cent due to the pandemic.
In addition to calling on the next government to boost funding to address a variety of issues, the mayors asked to be given new ways to raise additional revenue themselves.
"We need the next provincial government to work with municipalities to reform how we are financed and implement a broader range of funding tools that will give us the resources to address the increasingly complex problems we are facing," Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said.
Some other things the mayors called for:
- making permanent a temporary measure allowing registered nurses to prescribe drugs to people who might otherwise use dangerous supplies from the street
- increasing funding for drug treatment and recovery centres
- changing the Police Act so alternative methods are used for responding to calls about mental health and substance abuse