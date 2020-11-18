A nine-storey seniors' retirement building for South Pandosy was unanimously approved by city council despite some neighbourhood objections.
The project will be built at the long-vacant southeast corner of Lakeshore Road and KLO Road.
"I actually think it's a great development," Coun. Gail Given said at a Tuesday evening meeting. "If you aren't going to put height and density at the corner of two arterial roads, where are you going to put it?"
Coun. Brad Sieben noted the KLO Neighborhood Association and some area residents had objected to the proposal, saying it was too big for the area and would lead to congestion.
"We have an engaged population, an engaged community association there, and that's part of the process," he said. "But there are going to be times when we just don't agree."
Coun. Luke Stack described the project's street-level appearance as detailed and attractive, and said it would enhance the pedestrian experience in the South Pandosy neighbourhood.
"It will be a beautiful building and a landmark in Pandosy," Stack said.
The site's location in the amenity-rich South Pandosy neighbourhood and near parks and beaches would suit youthful seniors, Coun. Mohini Singh said: "It will give them a chance at living an active lifestyle."
"Do I want more housing for seniors? Absolutely," said Coun. Ryan Donn, who added that increasing residential density in town centres has long been a city objective.
Coun. Charlie Hodge said one of the things he liked about the project was that it would have a green roof. He also praised other aspects of its design, such as its rounded corners.
"I pray that I live long enough to see this thing built," Hodge said.
Mayor Colin Basran said: "I don't envision really tall towers in South Pandosy. But I certainly have no problems with a mid-rise building on two arterial roads in an urban centre."