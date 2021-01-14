Three catalytic converters were stolen from local vehicles in the same block over a nine-day period.
The thefts occurred Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 14 in the 1400 block of Graham Street in the city’s north end.
Catalytic conceiver thefts have become a problem over the past several years in cities like Vancouver, though Kelowna hasn’t been known as a hotspot until now.
If you Google “why steal a catalytic converter,” you’ll get this answer: “Catalytic converters, along with copper and other metals, have become a hot commodity for thieves. Catalytic converter theft has become popular because of their value, relative ease to steal (unbolt or cut out) and their lack of identifying markings. Thieves take the stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers.”