Masks are useless against COVID-19 and mega-doses of Vitamin C can cure the disease, say some people who picketed Kelowna media outlets on Wednesday.
The small group made a tour of various news organizations to protest what they said was inaccurate and biased reporting during the pandemic.
They carried signs with messages such as 'Jail Bonnie Henry, Dix, and Farnworth', referring to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.
Other placards read: Gov't COVID-19 Fake News Media', and 'If you surrender your rights, liberties, and privacy you will not get them back. The cure is worse than COVID.'
The group also distributed a sheet with links to articles that claim masks can spread more disease than they contain.
The Daily Courier asked Interior Health to comment on the message being spread by the protestors. This is the IH response:
"Interior Health continues to encourage people to seek science- and evidence-based information from trusted sources, including the BC Centre for Disease Control, Public Health Agency of Canada, and the World Health Organization.
"To protect yourself, your loved ones, and your broader community, we urge everyone to continue following the science-based precautions related to COVID-19 including:
- stay home and avoid travel if you have any symptoms, even mild ones
- keep your gatherings small and spend time only with those you know. Limit gatherings to out of doors, whenever possible
- maintain physical distancing (two meters apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible
- wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face