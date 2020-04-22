The idea of a submerged power line connecting Kelowna and West Kelowna has surfaced again.
To the surprise and delight of West Kelowna councillors, BC Hydro says it will once more consider connecting the provincially-owned power grid with the private one owned by FortisBC.
"This is the most obvious solution we've been talking about all along, an underwater connection to the east side of the lake," Coun. Doug Findlater said Tuesday.
"This is really good news," agreed Mayor Gord Milsom.
The proposed cross-lake power line would stretch from the FortisBC substation on Saucier Road to connect with a BC Hydro substation in Westbank. "We're working with FortisBC to determine the feasibility of this alternative," the Crown-owned utility says on its website.
A decision will be made this fall on whether the the best way to improve power supply on the Westside is to connect with the FortisBC system in Kelowna, or build a second transmission line, about 73 km-long, from the Nicola Valley, BC Hydro says.
After a number of prolonged power outages on the Westside, former Liberal Premier Christy Clark announced in 2015 that BC Hydro would build a new transmission line to serve the Westside, the area she represented at the time.
But the idea has been under study ever since and there is no timetable associated with the second line's construction.
For awhile, BC Hydro said its preference was to "harden" the existing line, with infrastructure upgrades. But that option has now been discarded, and the choice is between the second line from the Nicola and the submarine line.
"By taking the time to review the alternatives, we can ensure a cost-effective solution that will continue to deliver clean, reliable electricity to local communities and help keep rates low for our customers," BC Hydro says.