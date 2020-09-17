Passengers flying out of Kelowna’s airport will have to undergo temperature screenings as of next Wednesday as part of expanded safety measures.
A passenger who has a temperature of 38 C or higher will be asked to wait 10 minutes, then be tested again. If the second reading is also 38 C or higher, they will be denied boarding and told they cannot fly for 14 days.
Passengers who present a medical certificate that says their elevated temperature is not due to COVID-19 will be allowed to get on the plane. But a doctor’s note that the person does not have COVID-19 won’t be enough.
Passenger temperature checks were implemented at airports in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver in July.
Along with Kelowna, the checks will begin on Wednesday at airports in 11 other cities, including Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Halifax, and Victoria.
In Kelowna, the temperature checks will be conducted as part of the regular pre-boarding security process.