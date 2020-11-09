Three more schools in greater Kelowna have had COVID-19 cases, it was announced Sunday, and additional infections have been detected at the city's biggest high school.
Single infections have been confirmed among either students or staff at Rose Valley Elementary, Glenrosa Middle School, and Dr. Knox Middle School.
"The individual was present on the school campus on Nov. 2," reads part of a notice sent out by Glenrosa Middle School.
"They did not have any symptoms at that time; they became sick following school activities and sought testing immediately," the school says. "Students should continue to come to school while contract tracing is underway."
In addition to the three new exposure events, additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School, although a press release distributed by the school district on Sunday does not indicate how many. Nearly 1,900 students attend KSS.
"The health authority confirmed these cases are related to social interactions outside of the school environment and they are not related to any previously identified cases from Kelowna Secondary School," the release states.
Students are being advised to continue to attend all of the schools where COVID-19 cases have been found, unless their families have been directly contacted by Interior Health and told otherwise.
Word of the new infections was communicated out by Central Okanagan Public Schools in three, nearly identically-worded press releases issued between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Those students or staff who've contracted COVID-19 are all said to be "self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contract tracing," the releases state.
"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," the release states.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have also been reported at Okanagan Mission Secondary and St. Joseph's Catholic elementary school.
A French-language school in Kelowna, e'cole de l'Anse-au-sable, was closed for almost two weeks after an outbreak with more than a dozen students or staff testing positive and more than 150 told to self-isolate.
The COVID-19 exposures and outbreaks at the seven Kelowna-area schools are the only ones currently being reported for any school district in the Interior Health region.
As of Monday morning, the BC Centre for Disease Control website does not list any COVID-19 exposure events for schools in Vernon, the South Okanagan, the North Okanagan, or Kamloops-Thompson.
In B.C., children under 20 represent 19 per cent of the population and account for 12 per cent of all COVID-19 cases, according to a surveillance report issued last Friday by the BC CDC.
Of the 1,793 children or teens who've tested positive for COVID-19, 18 have required hospitalization. None have been put into intensive care and none have died.
Of the 15,577 British Columbians who've tested positive for COVID-19, no one under 40 has died of the disease, and there have been 11 deaths of people between age 40 and 60.
Two-thirds of deaths caused by COVID-19 have been of people at least 80 years old; almost one-third have been 90 or older.