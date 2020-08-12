Athletes Brittney Page and Kristin Postill paddled the length of Kalamalka Lake on Saturday, raising $40,000, so far, for The People Place in Vernon.
Nineteen other paddlers join them for the 16-kilometre trek.
This was the third paddling fundraiser for the long-time friends. The People Place houses up to 20 local charitable organizations.
“Every single tenant is a non-profit with a mission to help the community, making it the perfect choice for this year’s paddle because of its reach," Postill said in a news release. "We couldn’t be more humbled and grateful for the incredible community response received.” “This is our third annual ‘Stand Up For’ event and we are completely overwhelmed by the response,” added Page.
Elaine Collison and Katherine Mortimer, general managers of the People Place, said the fundraiser exceeded expectations.
"Seeing 21 paddleboards glide the length of Kalamalka Lake, six feet apart of course, was pretty overwhelming," they said in a statement.