COVID-19 continues to spread in the Central Okanagan.
More businesses have announced temporary closures, including Turtle Bay Pub and Fossello’s clothing store.
Turtle Bay, a popular Lake Country eatery, announced on social media it is closed due to COVID-19 worries.
“We wish to inform you that we are temporarily closed while one of our pub team members awaits COVID test results,” said a Facebook post from the pub.
“We do not wish to cause alarm, but we do believe it is right to exercise the highest level of caution until we can be sure the test is negative. We feel this is the right thing to do for the safety of our team and our community.”
On Friday, Interior Health sent a release saying people may have been exposed to COVID-19 in Kelowna at Fossello’s clothing store, 565 Bernard Ave., on July 18 or on the morning of July 20 between 10 a.m. and noon.
They are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.
“Public health contact tracing is under way, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed,” said the statement.
Interior Health said Friday afternoon 86 COVID cases are now linked to "Kelowna cluster," which arose from some private parties held around Canada Day. Seventy-four of those cases are Interior Health residents.
Another Kelowna General Hospital worker has been identified as having COVID-19, bringing the total to eight. The worker did not catch the coronavirus at the hospital, IH said.
COVID-19 testing
Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Loss of sense of taste or smell
• Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.
COVID-19 precautions
• Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
• Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
• Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
• Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.