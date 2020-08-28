A lower portion of Mount Baldy in Kelowna is eyed for a housing project with more than 300 homes.
The development proposal, now being reviewed by city staff, would also include an extension of McCurdy Road to the Dilworth mountain neighbourhood.
The homes would be arranged in clusters, keeping most of the site in its natural state, the developer says.
“Our current development makes a tremendous effort to minimize the impact to the environment by dedicating the majority of the property to parkland,” Rich Threlfell of Troika Developments writes in a letter to the city.
“It also leaves open space for hiking trails and outlines a Mill Creek restoration and protection plan,” Threlfell says. “We have made extensive consideration for the steep slopes and hillside scarring by creating architecture that protects the surrounding nature and complements the surrounding developments.”
Kelowna-based Troika has partnered with two other companies for the development proposal.
The main access would be McCurdy Road, which would be extended from its current end-point to Mt. Baldy Drive.
That will provide a quicker connection to the Dilworth Mountain neighbourhood and the Glenmore community for drivers coming south along Highway 97 and from the Rutland area.
Since a rezoning would be required for the project to proceed, council approval is necessary. There is currently no date for when council will consider the matter.