I think that I shall never see, a virus as beautiful as a tree.
Well, it's a poem. Must be, because it rhymes.
Anyone who can do better can enter a new poetry contest sponsored by the Central Okanagan regional district.
"While you're at home doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature," states a regional district press release.
The topic must be either 'a celebration of spring' or a 'regional district park.'
No poets under five years old are allowed to enter, for some reason.
The contest runs from May 1-14. Email your entry to eeco@rdco.com
A variety of prizes, including the top prize of a $100 gift card to a local business, await the authors of the poems judged to be the best.