Greenway

A poetry contest for pandemic shut-ins has been launched by the Central Okanagan regional district. Topics must be a 'celebration of spring' or a 'regional park'. Part of the Mission Creek Greenway is shown here.

 J.P. Squire

I think that I shall never see, a virus as beautiful as a tree.

Well, it's a poem. Must be, because it rhymes.

Anyone who can do better can enter a new poetry contest sponsored by the Central Okanagan regional district.

"While you're at home doing your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature," states a regional district press release.

The topic must be either 'a celebration of spring' or a 'regional district park.'

No poets under five years old are allowed to enter, for some reason.

The contest runs from May 1-14. Email your entry to eeco@rdco.com

A variety of prizes, including the top prize of a $100 gift card to a local business, await the authors of the poems judged to be the best.