A total of 330 people across the Okanagan have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, new figures from the government indicate.
That number represents 0.08 per cent of the region's population of 377,000 people.
In the past two weeks, 13 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Okanagan.
The rate of transmission in the Valley is now among the province's lowest, behind the West Kootenays and northwest B.C., and far below the rates being experienced in Vancouver and Surrey.
Every Thursday, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control produces a surveillance report covering a variety of COVID-19 data with infection statistics broken down by geography, patient age and likelihood of hospitalization.
The most recent report provides some context to the scope and effect of the pandemic beyond the daily case counts provided by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
What often attracts the most media and public attention is the rising number of newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases. Between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17, 833 new cases were confirmed provincewide, compared to 789 in the previous one-week period.
And the number of active COVID-19 cases across the province also rose in the past two weeks, from 1,412 to 1,705. That number has been rising steadily since mid-July, and is now more than three times higher than active case counts in March, before the start of near-lockdown provisions ordered by the government.
But the surveillance reports also contain information that, while perhaps not reassuring exactly, give a fuller picture of how the pandemic is affecting British Columbians. Here are some other highlights from this week's COVID-19 surveillance report, with numbers accurate to Thursday:
— Cases have surged among people aged between 20 and 40, with that group now accounting for 44 per cent of all COVID-19 infections in B.C.
But only 10 per cent of British Columbians who've been hospitalized for the disease have been between 20 and 40, and no one in this age range has died of the disease.
Those numbers reflect the fact that reasonably healthy young people are simply much less likely to become seriously ill if they catch COVID-19.
— There are almost one million children and teenagers under 19 in B.C., but only 605 of them have caught COVID-19. That represents 0.06 per cent of the population group. Of the 605 children or teens who were infected, only five were hospitalized, none were treated in intensive care, and all have recovered.
— Of the 219 British Columbians who died of COVID-19 from the onset of the pandemic until this past Thursday, 28 per cent were over the age of 90, 69 per cent were over age 80, and 88 per cent were over age 70.
— The COVID-19 infection rate in the Interior is much lower than in the Lower Mainland. Across the region served by Interior Health, including the Thompson-Okanagan and the Kootenays, 61 of every 100,000 people have caught COVID-19.
The comparable rate for Fraser Health (whose large population centres are Surrey, Burnaby, and New Westminster), is 205, and it's 218 in the Vancouver Coastal health region.
- Only once a month does the BC CDC release more community-specific information on COVID-19 infections. The August report showed the Central Okanagan, consisting of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland accounted for about 85 per cent of all infections in the larger Okanagan area.