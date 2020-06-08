Central Okanagan parents should be able to buy laptops from their school to ensure their kids succeed at online learning, education officials say.
Trustees on Wednesday will consider a staff proposal to offer families Lenova Chromebooks for $280 and Lenovo Thinkpads for $630, inclusive of taxes.
The devices will help ensure students can continue to learn effectively from home when classes resume in the fall, officials say.
"The Ministry of Education has indicated that in September, all students in B.C. will return to some form of hybrid model that will include a combination of on-site in-person instruction and remote learning," assistant superintendent Jon Rever writes in a report to trustees.
"School districts will be expected to develop systems and structures to ensure that all K-12 students receive equitable access to their educational programs, on-site and remotely," Rever says.
Trustees are being asked to approve a bulk purchasing plan with the district's computer suppliers to offer the devices to students. Parents would not be required to buy the devices for their children.
Although Rever describes the proposed pricing as a "discounted price", made possible by the district buying the devices in significant quantity, both types of computers are listed for similar pricing on various retailer websites. However, many of the items are said to be currently out-of-stock.
Central Okanagan Public Schools has loaned out more than 2,800 Chromebooks, laptops, and iPads to support students in learning from home.
But an ongoing loaner program, Rever says, has "logistical challenges and is not sustainable", which is why the option-to-buy scheme is being proposed.