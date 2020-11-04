A man who pleaded guilty to 15 offences in Vernon, Richmond and Surrey failed in a bid to have his 56-month sentence reduced.
David Anderson was sentenced to 13 months of “new time,” which was reduced to 11 months on the principle of “totality.” But Anderson still felt that was too much.
His convictions included theft from vehicles, identity theft and driving offences. He broke into several cars in Vernon parking lots on Jan. 5-6, 2018, and with a co-accused Desiree Fisher, attempted to make fraudulent purchases at various Vernon stores.
Fisher was arrested Jan. 7, 2018, at Best Buy, when she attempted to pick up some items ordered on someone else’s credit card.
At the same time, Anderson was fleeing in a rented U-Haul. When he realized police were on his tail, he began throwing items out of his vehicle while driving.
A spike belt finally caused the U-Haul to spin out into a ditch, but not before a police officer had to jump out of the way as the vehicle came toward him, a BC Court of Appeals judge wrote in her judgment.
Police found drugs, drug paraphernalia, an iPhone, laptop and stolen credit cards in the vehicle. A purse tossed out of the vehicle included stolen cards and identification, a laptop and a Best Buy credit application. Anderson and Fisher were found to have documents and cards from 10 people.
In her written ruling released last week, Appeals Court Justice Elizabeth Bennett noted Anderson, 34, had a lengthy criminal record, which he blamed on drug addiction.
Anderson argued his crime spree in Richmond and Surrey should be considered part of same spree as in Vernon, but the judge disagreed and also accepted the sentencing judge’s combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences.
“In this case, Mr. Anderson committed a large number of offences over a number of months, moving through different communities. Stealing and using a person’s identity is a serious crime. The effects on the victim may be devastating. He has a significant record for similar offences,” wrote Bennett.
“In addition, he drove like an unskilled, out-of-control race car driver, threatening the lives of police officers and citizens. His failure to cause serious injury was only by good luck and happenstance.
“In other words, Mr. Anderson has a high moral culpability with respect to the offences he committed. His argument that he was drug-addicted and paying off drug debts offers no mitigating explanation of the crimes, nor does it explain his dangerous driving.
“In my view, there was no need to reduce the aggregate sentence imposed on the basis of totality.”