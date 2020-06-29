The pedestrianization of Bernard Avenue is a welcome step to helping downtown businesses recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, some Kelowna merchants and shoppers said Monday.
As city workers and contractors blocked off vehicle access to Bernard in sections between City Park and St. Paul Street, most pedestrians remained on sidewalks rather than experience the novelty of walking down the middle of Kelowna's main downtown street.
No signage had been yet erected to indicate five blocks of Bernard will be a car- and truck-free zone until after Labour Day.
But those who were aware of the intention behind the unprecedented two-month vehicle closure - to make the entire street pedestrian friendly and thus draw more people downtown this summer - expressed cautious optimism the program would succeed as planned.
"Personally, I'm quite excited about it, because travelling elsewhere I can see how something like this does work, and how it's quite an interesting concept," said Jeremy Dyck of Okanagan Spirits, an urban distillery at 267 Bernard Ave.
"For me, I believe it will be a good thing, but I actually have no idea how it will all turn out. It could be good or it could be bad for business," said Dan Park, owner of Ogopogo GiftLand, at 287b Bernard. "This is my first year owning this business, and I've never seen something like this before on this street."
Along with the vehicle ban, most Bernard Avenue restaurants and shops are expected to greatly enlarge their patio spaces, out to the middle of the street. Workers were setting up the patio enclosures on Monday morning, but the outdoor eating and drinking spaces aren't expected to be operational until Canada Day.
"A friend said I should be excited because it will bring more people downtown, and maybe it will," Park said. "At first I was worried all these enlarged patios might block access to my shop. But that doesn't look like that will happen, so that's good."
The Downtown Kelowna Association says its Bernard Avenue members overwhelmingly support the summertime vehicle ban.
"We are hopeful that this will help increase Kelowna's downtown pedestrian traffic while alleviating sidewalk overcrowding," DKA president Mark Burley says.
But at least one Bernard Avenue business owner has a more skeptical view of the program's likely impact. "There's a novelty aspect for sure and that might be noticeable at the beginning," said the business owner, who didn't want to be identified.
But the owner noted the closure will result in the loss of more than 100 parking stalls, and said his experience was that Kelowna people liked to park as close as possible to wherever they intended to shop and eat.
"My worry is people will just sort of adopt the idea, 'Oh, parking's even more of a mess downtown now than it usually is', and get out of the habit of coming down here," the owner said. "We'll see."
But some of the people who had come downtown on Monday morning specifically to take in the street closure said they were sure the trial project would be a success.
"This is fantastic, all this area to walk without having to look over your shoulders for cars," said Kelly Stevenson, 41. "I think people who've steered clear of downtown - because it's busy, because of the sketchy characters, whatever - will come down here a lot this summer."
Glen Shackleton, a visitor from Alberta who said his family-of-five had been eager to take a holiday now that inter-provincial tourism is once again being encouraged, said he was "hugely impressed" with the vehicle ban.
"I had no idea what was going on when we saw all these barricades going up," Shackleton said. "But the idea of making this a people place, right downtown and by the lake? That's a fantastic idea. We'll tell everybody about it back home."