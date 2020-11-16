A ski season like no other will start this Thursday at Big White.
Early snowfall means the mountain resort east of Kelowna will open to season passholders.
"It's not the earliest opening on record," Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Balllingall said Monday. "There was one year we opened on Halloween. Mind you, we did have to close again after that for awhile."
Opening the mountain just to season passholders is unusual, however, and Ballingall says it's part of Big White's effort to embark cautiously and prudently on this season given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Skiers will have to wear masks when boarding, unloading, and lining up for the lifts, and when inside any building. Experience at resorts already open elsewhere shows people should bring several sets of masks with them to Big White, Ballingall says.
"The masks will get wet and then freeze, and people will start to take them off," he said. Ensuring a warm mask is at the ready means skiers won't be denied boarding a lift.
While on-site restaurants will be open, capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent. "Normally, the restaurants are full on the weekends. This year, they could be full everyday," Ballingall said, so skiers should consider bringing their own food and drink. But food trucks will be available in addition to the restaurants.
In the past week, Big White has had 63 centimetres of new snow, and more was forecast Monday night. Plans for Thursday are to open the Plaza chair, Gondola, Bullet Express and Ridge Rocket, but the runs to be open won't be announced until Wednesday. Early-season conditions apply, so people are advised to ski with extra care.
Like other resorts, Big White doesn't provide information on how many season’s passes it sells. But Ballingall says COVID-19 travel restrictions means there won't be Australian, European or American skiers this year. However, the number of passes sold to locals is up from previous years, with older people who might have typically gone south for the winter choosing Big White instead.
"I had one lady tell me she hadn't bought a winter coat in 25 years, but she's bought one now," Ballingall said. "Another said they'd just taken a refresher driving course, so they know how to handle snow."
Big White will be open for passholders only Thursday to Sunday. The resort opens for day ticket visitors on Nov. 23.