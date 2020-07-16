A suspect with a BB gun got away from police Wednesday afternoon.
Mounties were called to the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 4:45 p.m. after a report of shots fired was called in.
At the scene, police found the window of a residence had been shot several times with a BB gun.
They didn't find the suspect despite flooding the area with officers and calling out RCMP aircraft.
"At this time we do not believe there were any injuries as a result of this incident," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "We are still looking to identify the woman believed to have been involved."
The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman in her 30's or 40s. She had darker blonde shoulder length hair and was wearing a blue sun dress.
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.