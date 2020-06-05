A new, stronger pump should pull creek water into a withered turtle pond in Mission Creek Park through the weekend and into next week.
The regional district has been struggling to supply enough water to sustain the East Kelowna habitat, which supports western painted turtles, frogs, water fowl and other animals. A crew extended 200 metres of hose line from Mission Creek over a height of land to the pond last week, but had to shut it off because the creek water became too murky for turtles after heavy rains last weekend.
The creek level has since dropped and its flow abated to 30 cubic meters a second from 100, reducing the turbidity enough to resume pumping, said Wayne Darlington, park-planning manager for the regional district. In the meantime, he’s rented a large gas-powered pump from Kamloops to replace a small pump that needed refuelling every two hours or so.
“I’ll run it overnight tonight for the first time,” he said Thursday. “It will run for 30 hours without refuelling . . . We’ve been usually shutting it down in the evening because we’re concerned about vandalism. I’ll go back about 9 or 9:30 and check it. If everything looks good and stable, we’ll keep running it into the morning.”
The turtle pond near the end of Hall Road and a children’s fishing pond nearby have shrunk significantly after a water source was closed in March, alarming anglers, nature lovers and residents. The South East Kelowna Irrigation District had filled the ponds with non-chlorinated groundwater for more than a decade. The City of Kelowna shut off the supply when it took over the SEKID supply to South and East Kelowna because city water is chlorinated, which can be toxic to wildlife.
The regional district plans to restore the ponds by drilling a well to access groundwater again. A contractor has been hired and should begin digging near the fishing pond next week, said Darlington. Once underground connections are made and regulatory demands from the province are met, a permanent supply should start flowing by late this month.
The fishing pond benefitted from heavy rain last weekend, partly because it’s contained by a manmade liner made of clay. Still, the water level is well below full pool and the pond, which is stocked with trout every year except this one, looks unhealthy.
The city is providing its drinking water from a nearby source to help raise the level. The regional district, which manages the park, is striving to filter the water with a de-chlorinating mechanism but with mixed results. The makeshift fountain hasn’t functioned for most of this week, but the water will flow again today for three hours to raise the pond level by an inch or two and add oxygen. The chlorine content should be minimal, Darlington said.
“I think with the rain event (last week) the water has come up a bit so we’re just going to add a bit more to get a little flow in there and keep it so it’s stable for now. When we have the well, we’ll run it and top it from there.”
The turtle pond has been a bigger challenge. The pump will continue pulling water into it from Mission Creek “into next week,” which may improve some adjacent ponds, Darlington said.
“We’re going to fill that one and if there’s a bit of spillover into the others, then that will be a benefit. But we’re focusing mostly on (the turtle) one right now.”