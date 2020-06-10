Per-capita municipal taxes in Lake Country have risen 25 per cent in four years, newly-released town statistics reveal.
The town's total tax haul has soared 40 per cent over the same period, from $11.6 million in 2015 to $16.2 million last year.
And total salaries, wages, and benefits for town employees have climbed from $5.4 million in 2015, to $8.5 million last year, an increase of nearly 60 per cent.
Over the same four year period, the Canadian inflation rate was less than eight per cent, according to the Bank of Canada.
The dramatic rise in the town's tax revenues and administration costs far outstripped its population growth, of just seven per cent in the same period, and growth in the number of taxable properties, which increased by seven per cent.
The information is contained in the municipality's annual report, which will be presented to town councillors next Tuesday.
Despite the increase in taxes, a town-sponsored survey of residents, said to be statistically accurate, found last year that 63 per cent of Lake Country residents were either very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with the municipal services they receive for the taxes they pay, the report states.
In 2015, taxes in Lake Country were equivalent to each man, woman, and child paying $719. By last year, the per capita rate had risen to $897.
Meanwhile, the population rose from 14,035 to 15,143, and the number of taxable properties increased from 5,695 to 6,525.
The value of building permits issued in Lake Country has steadily increased in the last few years, to $112.5 million in 2019. After taxation, fees paid by developers constituted the second-largest revenue source for the town, at $14.5 million.
Despite a nearly 60 per cent increase in municipal salaries, wages, and benefits between 2015 and 2019, town manager Alberto De Feo says the organization is a lean one, comparatively.
"We continue to be strategic in the way we increase capacity and continue to be a local government with one of the smallest ratios of staff complement in the province," De Feo writes in the annual report.