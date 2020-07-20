A harbinger of fire season brought sirens and firefighters through a quiet neighbourhood to one of Kelowna’s largest parks.
Thick, white smoke from a bush fire near a Hall Road entrance to Mission Creek Park prompted numerous 911 calls Friday evening. A resident and her teenage daughter rode bicycles to the entrance by Woodland Crescent and stopped when they noticed the blaze 60 metres into the park.
“We didn’t see any flames. It was all smoke,” said the woman who declined to give her name.
“The smoke was definitely 50 feet or more in the air. It was considerable.”
The plume was visible above the trees to people living on Dilworth Mountain, who also called 911 about 7:45 p.m. The Kelowna Fire Dept. sent a water tender, two engines and two bush trucks to the end of Hall Road. Because no hydrant was nearby, firefighters drove the water tender down the park’s service road and hiked through thick bush to douse the rank-3 flames.
The fire had burned an area 60 by 80 feet, scorching the trunks of Ponderosa pines. Fire crews knocked it down fairly quickly and dug a hand-guard trench around the perimeter.
Despite above-average rainfall from May through early July, Okanagan foliage has dried considerably.
“You can have a look in there. It’s dry, right?” Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said at the scene. “The pine needles dry out right away. We’ve had a few days of sunshine, and the rain we’ve had the last couple of days hasn’t amounted to anything. It’s typical summer in the Okanagan.”
The fire ignited near a secondary trail. People have slept in the park, but there was no sign of a campsite or cigarette butts.
RCMP officers in three cars examined the area. The cause is classified as undetermined.