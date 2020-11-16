Care homes in the Okanagan continue to be safe havens for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than two-thirds of all COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have been associated with care facility outbreaks, updated figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show.
But not only have no residents of care homes in the region served by Interior Health died from the COVID-19, no one living in such a facility has even tested positive for the disease.
Since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, there have been 140 outbreaks affecting either staff or residents of care homes across B.C. Virtually all of them have been in Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health.
During those 140 outbreaks, 720 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 190 of them have died. A total of 533 care home staff members or visitors have tested positive, but none of them have died.
Seventeen new outbreaks were reported last week; 13 were in Fraser Health, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, one was in the IH region, and one was in Northern Health.
Eight of the 13 deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred last week were of seniors living in a care facility in Vancouver Coastal Health or Fraser Health.
Of the 279 British Columbians who've died of COVID-19, 67% have been aged 80 or older, and 96% have been 60 or older.
At Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna, where an outbreak was declared last Friday, visits have been suspended and enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented.
Of the 46 people in the Interior Health region who've been hospitalized for COVID-19 this year, two-thirds were hospitalized before mid-May. Thirteen of the 17 hospitalizations that required treatment in intensive care were also before mid-May.
In the spring, the government introduced a single-site staffing policy, requiring care home workers to be employed at only one facility for the duration of the pandemic. The measure is credited with curbing the spread of COVID-19 by workers from one facility to another.