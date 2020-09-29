Bears were busy beavers across West Kelowna this past spring with five times as many complaints about trash-eating bruins.
The neighbourhoods of Rose Valley and Shannon Lake experienced the most human-bear conflicts, but problems also spiked in Lakeview Heights and Glenrosa.
"The high amount of local bear reports this spring is notable because the province as a whole only experienced an average level of reports, and because the fall (not the spring) is typically when we see the most reports," Meg Bjordal of WildsafeBC writes in a report to be considered Tuesday evening by West Kelowna city council.
To address the burgeoning bear problem, Bjordal urges West Kelowna to follow the lead of about two dozen other B.C. communities and devise a comprehensive 'Bear Smart' program.
Among other things, this could involve bear-proofing the garbage collection system with sturdier curbside carts for trash pick-up, and issuing fines to people who put out their garbage too early.
Also, the city should replace regular garbage bins at municipal parks with bear-resistant containers, Bjordal says.
"Given that garbage is the main attractant identified in the area, addressing this has the potential to significantly reduce the human-bear conflict levels," she says.
In June, there were 150 complaints to the BC Conservation Service about bears in West Kelowna. The average for June in the years 2015-2919 was 30.
Bear Smart programs already exist in communities such as Whisler, Kamloops, Naramata, and Squamish.
The euthanizing of bears that have become habituated to garbage, and thus pose a potential threat, has dropped about 20 per cent in Bear Smart communities in the past 15 years, the BC Conservation Service says.